What is OSCAR (OSCAR)

Oscar is a famous meme featuring a Shiba on a trampoline that went viral on the internet. It was also the first meme Ryoshi used when he introduced the Shiba Inu token to the world in the well-known Medium article titled All Hail The Shiba! (August 2, 2020). Oscar appears in this article, with Ryoshi himself commenting, “Next we tell some more frens and WOW MOON LAMBO PUMPPPPPPY." Many might say this was Ryoshi’s own prophecy, predicting that Oscar would one day come into existence. Now, Oscar is a CTO token embraced and guided by the Shiba community, and it also enjoys the support of Paradox Designer. Paradox was alongside Ryoshi from day one of the Shiba Inu token's creation, playing a crucial role in its success as the first member in Ryoshi’s Telegram group and also on Discord. Moreover, Paradox Designer is the artist behind the iconic Shiba Inu token logo, which is now recognized and famous worldwide.

OSCAR (OSCAR) Resource Official Website