What is NFTrade (NFTD)

NFTrade is the first cross-chain and blockchain-agnostic NFT platform. We are an aggregator of all NFT marketplaces and host the complete NFT lifecycle, allowing anyone to seamlessly create, buy, sell, swap, farm, and leverage NFTs across different blockchains. Using NFTrade, anyone can gain access to the entirety of their NFT, unlocking the total value of the NFT market. NFTrade is currently live on Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and Binance Smart Chain mainnets, with at least two additional mainnet integrations taking place before the end of 2021. Since launching its mainnet marketplace, NFTrade has become the #1 NFT marketplace on Avalanche (and #4 dApp in the entire Avalanche ecosystem by users and trading volume), the #2 NFT marketplace on Polygon, and is quickly becoming one of the go-to marketplaces for Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum NFT collectors, creators, and gamers. NFTrade brings the entire ecosystem to one platform.

NFTrade (NFTD) Resource Official Website