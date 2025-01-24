NBX Price (BYN)
The live price of NBX (BYN) today is 0.00050151 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BYN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NBX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 122.20K USD
- NBX price change within the day is -31.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of NBX to USD was $ -0.000232784796949557.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NBX to USD was $ -0.0002813706.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NBX to USD was $ -0.0002562203.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NBX to USD was $ -0.000856872230106049.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000232784796949557
|-31.70%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002813706
|-56.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002562203
|-51.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000856872230106049
|-63.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of NBX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.60%
-31.70%
-48.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NBX is a DeFi platform powered by zkRollup, Users can swap, stake, farm and use automated routing on Ethereum and zkSync. The use of zero-knowledge proofs lets users benefit from fast transaction speed while maintaining privacy. With some dynamic features, NBX aims to draw a larger user-base with more vibrant activity for new platforms.
