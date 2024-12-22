Morpho MAI Price (MMAI)
The live price of Morpho MAI (MMAI) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 144.97K USD. MMAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Morpho MAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Morpho MAI price change within the day is -0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 144.92K USD
Get real-time price updates of the MMAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Morpho MAI to USD was $ -0.001591494872334.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Morpho MAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Morpho MAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Morpho MAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001591494872334
|-0.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Morpho MAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-0.15%
-0.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Morpho MAI vault supplies MAI into various collateral markets in the Base ecosystem. Learn more about RE7 Labs curations in the forum. Re7 has been providing liquidity in DeFi since 2019 having deployed over $100m of assets. We bring practical experience to risk management from years of managing stablecoin and ETH yield strategies as well as further strategies like our Liquid Token fund. As DeFi-native managers, we have focused on enabling yield strategies, providing early liquidity to various DeFi protocols, and have worked with teams throughout the space on a close basis to grow DeFi liquidity while managing risk.
