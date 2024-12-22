MOAI Price (MOAI)
The live price of MOAI (MOAI) today is 0.081096 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.11M USD. MOAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MOAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.39K USD
- MOAI price change within the day is -5.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 99.94M USD
During today, the price change of MOAI to USD was $ -0.00494581351570904.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MOAI to USD was $ -0.0366882358.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MOAI to USD was $ -0.0364233682.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MOAI to USD was $ -0.01446189383150935.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00494581351570904
|-5.74%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0366882358
|-45.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0364233682
|-44.91%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01446189383150935
|-15.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of MOAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
-5.74%
-38.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Moai are monolithic human figures carved by the Rapa Nui people on Rapa Nui (Easter Island) in eastern Polynesia between the years 1250 and 1500
|1 MOAI to AUD
A$0.12894264
|1 MOAI to GBP
￡0.06406584
|1 MOAI to EUR
€0.0770412
|1 MOAI to USD
$0.081096
|1 MOAI to MYR
RM0.364932
|1 MOAI to TRY
₺2.85376824
|1 MOAI to JPY
¥12.68665824
|1 MOAI to RUB
₽8.34802224
|1 MOAI to INR
₹6.88829424
|1 MOAI to IDR
Rp1,307.99981688
|1 MOAI to PHP
₱4.77087768
|1 MOAI to EGP
￡E.4.12616448
|1 MOAI to BRL
R$0.49306368
|1 MOAI to CAD
C$0.11596728
|1 MOAI to BDT
৳9.65123496
|1 MOAI to NGN
₦125.34116664
|1 MOAI to UAH
₴3.38737992
|1 MOAI to VES
Bs4.135896
|1 MOAI to PKR
Rs22.48224408
|1 MOAI to KZT
₸42.41401896
|1 MOAI to THB
฿2.76618456
|1 MOAI to TWD
NT$2.64616248
|1 MOAI to CHF
Fr0.07217544
|1 MOAI to HKD
HK$0.63011592
|1 MOAI to MAD
.د.م0.81258192