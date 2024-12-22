MindAI Price (MDAI)
The live price of MindAI (MDAI) today is 4.27 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.06M USD. MDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MindAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 27.45K USD
- MindAI price change within the day is -9.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 950.62K USD
During today, the price change of MindAI to USD was $ -0.424183395813567.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MindAI to USD was $ +1.8466947240.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MindAI to USD was $ +0.9401792750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MindAI to USD was $ +2.098171594505484.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.424183395813567
|-9.02%
|30 Days
|$ +1.8466947240
|+43.25%
|60 Days
|$ +0.9401792750
|+22.02%
|90 Days
|$ +2.098171594505484
|+96.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of MindAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.17%
-9.02%
-13.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dive into the MindAI era, a groundbreaking platform that redefines the matter of AI. MindAI isn't just another AI interface, it's an intelligent, interactive ecosystem directly available via Telegram. 70+ personalized AI interactions. ChatGPT 3.5, 4, 4 Turbo. 100% Revenue Share. Reach up to 200% Staking APY. The aim is to create a product that stands apart by providing personalized, AI-driven insights and learning experiences. Whether it's navigating the complexities of the cryptocurrency market or exploring new areas like music and art, MindAI is designed to be your companion in learning and growth.
