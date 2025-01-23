Meta USD Price (MUSD)
The live price of Meta USD (MUSD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.42K USD. MUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Meta USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 305.05 USD
- Meta USD price change within the day is -1.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.44M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Meta USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Meta USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Meta USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Meta USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Meta USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
-1.07%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
METASTABLE is a decentralized vault system deployed on the Sui network. The protocol enables users to deposit supported assets—bridged or native—and mint a stablecoin, mUSD, which is pegged to the US dollar. Users can utilize mUSD in AMMs, lending platforms, and other protocols while earning mPOINTS that may translate into future token rewards distributed via airdrops. Vaults also support lending out deposited assets for increased yield and capital efficiency. Unlike a strict 1:1 minting model, METASTABLE relies on oracle-based exchange rates (e.g., Pyth price feeds) to determine the exchange rate between deposited assets and mUSD. With oracle feeds in place, the protocol can adapt to different price sources and handle a wide array of assets seamlessly. Using asset's exact on-chain exchange rate enables slippageless trades between assets supported by the vault, as opposed to slippage-prone, AMM counterparts. Although METASTABLE currently focuses on USD-pegged stablecoins, its architecture has been designed modularly to allow extending the protocol with new meta coins. One could imagine a future where METASTABLE supports the creation of other meta coins, such as mBTC or mETH.
