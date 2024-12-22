The MAKE project is associated with the MAKE Movement on the Blockchain. It involves the $MAKE memecoin, which is issued on the BSC (Binance Smart Chain). The project appears to have a specific fee structure related to the token transactions, such as a 5% tax on $MAKE with 50% of it used for automatic buyback and burn of $SNAKE, and a 5% tax on $TRUMP with 50% for automatic burn of $MAKE. It also mentions a total supply of 100,000,000 tokens and that 60% of the supply has already been destroyed.

Disclaimer

