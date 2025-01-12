MacaronSwap Price (MCRN)
The live price of MacaronSwap (MCRN) today is 0.02294943 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.92K USD. MCRN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MacaronSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 122.61 USD
- MacaronSwap price change within the day is -17.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 824.46K USD
During today, the price change of MacaronSwap to USD was $ -0.00475001469957193.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MacaronSwap to USD was $ -0.0064905532.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MacaronSwap to USD was $ -0.0041064264.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MacaronSwap to USD was $ -0.001316124859043522.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00475001469957193
|-17.14%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0064905532
|-28.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0041064264
|-17.89%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001316124859043522
|-5.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of MacaronSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Decentralized Cross-Chain Exchange & Farming Platform MacaronSwap uses an automated market maker (AMM) model. That means that while you can trade digital assets on the platform, there isn’t an order book where you’re matched with someone else. Instead, you trade against a liquidity pool. Those pools are filled with other users’ funds. They deposit them into the pool, receiving liquidity provider (or LP) tokens in return. They can use those tokens to reclaim their share, plus a portion of the trading fees.
|1 MCRN to AUD
A$0.0371780766
|1 MCRN to GBP
￡0.0185890383
|1 MCRN to EUR
€0.0222609471
|1 MCRN to USD
$0.02294943
|1 MCRN to MYR
RM0.1030429407
|1 MCRN to TRY
₺0.812409822
|1 MCRN to JPY
¥3.6184366281
|1 MCRN to RUB
₽2.3323505709
|1 MCRN to INR
₹1.9775523831
|1 MCRN to IDR
Rp376.2201037392
|1 MCRN to PHP
₱1.35401637
|1 MCRN to EGP
￡E.1.1600936865
|1 MCRN to BRL
R$0.1404505116
|1 MCRN to CAD
C$0.0330471792
|1 MCRN to BDT
৳2.7993714714
|1 MCRN to NGN
₦35.5803372834
|1 MCRN to UAH
₴0.9746622921
|1 MCRN to VES
Bs1.21631979
|1 MCRN to PKR
Rs6.4194145596
|1 MCRN to KZT
₸12.1682467746
|1 MCRN to THB
฿0.7958862324
|1 MCRN to TWD
NT$0.7598556273
|1 MCRN to CHF
Fr0.0208839813
|1 MCRN to HKD
HK$0.1785465654
|1 MCRN to MAD
.د.م0.2315597487