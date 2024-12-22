LocalCoinSwap Price (LCS)
The live price of LocalCoinSwap (LCS) today is 0.230248 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.81M USD. LCS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LocalCoinSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 214.75 USD
- LocalCoinSwap price change within the day is -5.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 38.25M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LCS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LCS price information.
During today, the price change of LocalCoinSwap to USD was $ -0.012642087122012.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LocalCoinSwap to USD was $ +0.0793337673.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LocalCoinSwap to USD was $ +0.1491591212.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LocalCoinSwap to USD was $ +0.10067255365044913.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.012642087122012
|-5.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0793337673
|+34.46%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1491591212
|+64.78%
|90 Days
|$ +0.10067255365044913
|+77.69%
Discover the latest price analysis of LocalCoinSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-5.20%
+6.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LocalCoinSwap is building a P2P cryptocurrency exchange and launching an associated Cryptoshare ICO. LocalCoinSwap features a completely decentralized peer-to-peer trading structure. There are no centralized bank accounts, no verification requirements, and no restrictions on trade. Furthermore LocalCoinSwap distributes 100% of the sites profits to holders of Cryptoshares on a 1-to-1 basis, through a blockchain-based decentralized dividend application.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LCS to AUD
A$0.36609432
|1 LCS to GBP
￡0.18189592
|1 LCS to EUR
€0.2187356
|1 LCS to USD
$0.230248
|1 LCS to MYR
RM1.036116
|1 LCS to TRY
₺8.10242712
|1 LCS to JPY
¥36.01999712
|1 LCS to RUB
₽23.70172912
|1 LCS to INR
₹19.55726512
|1 LCS to IDR
Rp3,713.67689944
|1 LCS to PHP
₱13.54548984
|1 LCS to EGP
￡E.11.71501824
|1 LCS to BRL
R$1.39990784
|1 LCS to CAD
C$0.32925464
|1 LCS to BDT
৳27.40181448
|1 LCS to NGN
₦355.86900632
|1 LCS to UAH
₴9.61745896
|1 LCS to VES
Bs11.742648
|1 LCS to PKR
Rs63.83165304
|1 LCS to KZT
₸120.42200648
|1 LCS to THB
฿7.85375928
|1 LCS to TWD
NT$7.51299224
|1 LCS to CHF
Fr0.20492072
|1 LCS to HKD
HK$1.78902696
|1 LCS to MAD
.د.م2.30708496