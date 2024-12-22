KumaDex Token Price (DKUMA)
The live price of KumaDex Token (DKUMA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 110.19K USD. DKUMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KumaDex Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 216.44 USD
- KumaDex Token price change within the day is -1.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 588.24M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DKUMA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DKUMA price information.
During today, the price change of KumaDex Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KumaDex Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KumaDex Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KumaDex Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KumaDex Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.86%
-27.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kuma empowers its community with utility tokens that give them a wide variety of benefits in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Kuma’s offerings include a DEX, governance rights, farming, and vaults.These features ensure that the platform benefits all community members. The KumaDex platform utility and governance token dKUMA is built with a deflationary economic design. 50% of the platform trading fees will be allocated towards token buyback & burn in order to offset rewards token emission and increase scarcity of dKUMA.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DKUMA to AUD
A$--
|1 DKUMA to GBP
￡--
|1 DKUMA to EUR
€--
|1 DKUMA to USD
$--
|1 DKUMA to MYR
RM--
|1 DKUMA to TRY
₺--
|1 DKUMA to JPY
¥--
|1 DKUMA to RUB
₽--
|1 DKUMA to INR
₹--
|1 DKUMA to IDR
Rp--
|1 DKUMA to PHP
₱--
|1 DKUMA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DKUMA to BRL
R$--
|1 DKUMA to CAD
C$--
|1 DKUMA to BDT
৳--
|1 DKUMA to NGN
₦--
|1 DKUMA to UAH
₴--
|1 DKUMA to VES
Bs--
|1 DKUMA to PKR
Rs--
|1 DKUMA to KZT
₸--
|1 DKUMA to THB
฿--
|1 DKUMA to TWD
NT$--
|1 DKUMA to CHF
Fr--
|1 DKUMA to HKD
HK$--
|1 DKUMA to MAD
.د.م--