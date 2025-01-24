Kinka Price (XNK)
The live price of Kinka (XNK) today is 2,664.14 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.28M USD. XNK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kinka Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 393.09 USD
- Kinka price change within the day is -3.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 482.00 USD
During today, the price change of Kinka to USD was $ -88.524265971356.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kinka to USD was $ +50.3876790620.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kinka to USD was $ -22.2082710400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kinka to USD was $ -79.708389132889.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -88.524265971356
|-3.21%
|30 Days
|$ +50.3876790620
|+1.89%
|60 Days
|$ -22.2082710400
|-0.83%
|90 Days
|$ -79.708389132889
|-2.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kinka: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-3.21%
-1.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kinka Gold is issued by one of Japan’s oldest and most prestigious gold trading houses, Daiichi Commodities (8746.T) in conjunction with Crowdbank - the Japan's largest Crowdfunding Platform. The $XNK token is 100% reserve-backed by real physical gold stored in bankrupt-remote vaults that have been fully audited and which are compliant with all Japanese FSA regulations. Each $XNK will be worth 1 fine troy ounce of pure gold. As Daiichi Commodities adds more gold to the vault, more $XNK tokens will be issued for use in DeFi, Web3, and the entire crypto space.
