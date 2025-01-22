Ket Price (KET)
The live price of Ket (KET) today is 0.01367371 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.47M USD. KET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ket Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 817.94K USD
- Ket price change within the day is +44.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the KET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KET price information.
During today, the price change of Ket to USD was $ +0.0042258.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ket to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ket to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ket to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0042258
|+44.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ket: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.81%
+44.73%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YellowCatDAO sets itself apart by integrating cutting-edge AI-driven trading mechanisms with a community-centered governance model. At its core, the project leverages an AI agent capable of executing trades across multiple blockchain networks, making it a pioneer in cross-chain AI trading. Unlike typical trading bots, this AI agent not only focuses on profitability but also strategically reinvests gains into the project’s treasury to ensure sustainable growth and support ongoing initiatives. One of YellowCatDAO’s standout features is its innovative ShameFi mechanic, introduced during its presale. This mechanism brings a new level of accountability to the crypto space by publicly exposing the actions of presale participants. It ensures transparency and discourages harmful practices such as early dumping by presalers, thereby fostering a fairer and more stable ecosystem. This unique approach aligns with the project’s ethos of transparency and trust, making it one of the few projects actively addressing the challenges of launch-stage tokenomics. The project also offers a real-time transparency dashboard, which allows community members to monitor key activities such as token movements, and sell-offs by major wallets. This feature empowers the community with actionable insights, helping investors make informed decisions while keeping the project’s operations in check. This level of openness is rare in the crypto space and is a testament to YellowCatDAO’s commitment to building trust within its community. Additionally, YellowCatDAO seamlessly blends entertainment with functionality by introducing elements of EntertainmentFi. Through creative community engagement, such as raffles and interactive events, the project adds a layer of fun and inclusivity to its otherwise utility-driven model. These activities not only strengthen community bonds but also contribute to the project’s treasury, creating a self-reinforcing growth cycle. YellowCatDAO’s ability to integrate transparency, innovative tokenomics, AI-driven trading, and community interaction into one cohesive ecosystem makes it a truly unique project. By addressing pain points such as presale accountability, lack of transparency, and uninspired utility, it sets a new standard for decentralized autonomous organizations. With its bold vision and practical solutions, YellowCatDAO offers a fresh perspective on how blockchain technology can be leveraged for innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KET to AUD
A$0.0217411989
|1 KET to GBP
￡0.0110757051
|1 KET to EUR
€0.0129900245
|1 KET to USD
$0.01367371
|1 KET to MYR
RM0.0607112724
|1 KET to TRY
₺0.4874677615
|1 KET to JPY
¥2.1291333841
|1 KET to RUB
₽1.346860435
|1 KET to INR
₹1.1816820182
|1 KET to IDR
Rp220.5436788013
|1 KET to PHP
₱0.798544664
|1 KET to EGP
￡E.0.687787613
|1 KET to BRL
R$0.0824524713
|1 KET to CAD
C$0.0195534053
|1 KET to BDT
৳1.6557495439
|1 KET to NGN
₦21.1994465098
|1 KET to UAH
₴0.5760734023
|1 KET to VES
Bs0.75205405
|1 KET to PKR
Rs3.7918565201
|1 KET to KZT
₸7.125370281
|1 KET to THB
฿0.4624448722
|1 KET to TWD
NT$0.4474037912
|1 KET to CHF
Fr0.012306339
|1 KET to HKD
HK$0.1063814638
|1 KET to MAD
.د.م0.1364636258