JUGNI Price (JUGNI)
The live price of JUGNI (JUGNI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JUGNI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JUGNI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 102.29 USD
- JUGNI price change within the day is -1.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of JUGNI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JUGNI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JUGNI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JUGNI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-36.94%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JUGNI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.74%
-1.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jugni is a memecoin On Polygon based on the Founder of Polygon (Jaynti's) cat which is named "Jugni" It has zero taxes and liquidity is 100% burnt. The Token has a solid community on telegram and twitter and is gaining traction with high volume especially for polygon/matic chain
