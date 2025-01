JEX aims at being a decentralized exchange that allows safe exchange of Elrond ecosystem tokens between users. The goal is to provide a simple and intuitive platform to create tokens exchange offers by interacting with a smart contract to benefit from the high level of security of Elrond blockchain. Many new projects and their token appear almost everyday. We think it is important to provide a simple and secure way for users to exchange these tokens from peer to peer. Security is very important in these exchanges that require a third party to act as a warranty for integrity and to prevent fraud. JEX exchange claims to be a complement to the Maiar Exchange by proposing peer-to-peer swaps using a smart contract as a trustworthy third party.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.