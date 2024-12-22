INU Price (INU)
The live price of INU (INU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 569.75K USD. INU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key INU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 27.24K USD
- INU price change within the day is +1.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.88M USD
Get real-time price updates of the INU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INU price information.
During today, the price change of INU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of INU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of INU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of INU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-62.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-75.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of INU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.29%
+1.86%
-23.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
INU is a memecoin relating to a shiba inu. The community of this meme use this INU for their profile pictures and some claim that its the cutest shiba on the internet. Come check us out and chill in our community telegram. You wont be disappointed with our community, as we focus on good vibes and making funny memes that we can all relate to. We smash raids, we work hard, and most importantly we have fun.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 INU to AUD
A$--
|1 INU to GBP
￡--
|1 INU to EUR
€--
|1 INU to USD
$--
|1 INU to MYR
RM--
|1 INU to TRY
₺--
|1 INU to JPY
¥--
|1 INU to RUB
₽--
|1 INU to INR
₹--
|1 INU to IDR
Rp--
|1 INU to PHP
₱--
|1 INU to EGP
￡E.--
|1 INU to BRL
R$--
|1 INU to CAD
C$--
|1 INU to BDT
৳--
|1 INU to NGN
₦--
|1 INU to UAH
₴--
|1 INU to VES
Bs--
|1 INU to PKR
Rs--
|1 INU to KZT
₸--
|1 INU to THB
฿--
|1 INU to TWD
NT$--
|1 INU to CHF
Fr--
|1 INU to HKD
HK$--
|1 INU to MAD
.د.م--