HUG Price (HUG)
The live price of HUG (HUG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.49M USD. HUG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HUG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.63K USD
- HUG price change within the day is -3.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.77B USD
During today, the price change of HUG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HUG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HUG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HUG to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+112.32%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+73.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HUG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
-3.87%
-28.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HUG is a community coin built on Radix that is focused on positivity, kindness, and generosity. HUG was given a fair launch, with 50% of the supply available for purchase with no insiders, and it uses the majority of its reserves to encourage positive engagement in the community and on the Radix network.
