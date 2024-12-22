Gotti Token Price (GOTTI)
The live price of Gotti Token (GOTTI) today is 79.38 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.97M USD. GOTTI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gotti Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.40K USD
- Gotti Token price change within the day is -6.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 50.00K USD
During today, the price change of Gotti Token to USD was $ -5.17527786286231.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gotti Token to USD was $ -13.4736992460.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gotti Token to USD was $ -48.8397436380.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gotti Token to USD was $ -302.85764156027033.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -5.17527786286231
|-6.12%
|30 Days
|$ -13.4736992460
|-16.97%
|60 Days
|$ -48.8397436380
|-61.52%
|90 Days
|$ -302.85764156027033
|-79.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gotti Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-6.12%
+2.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gotti is the gold standard of tokens. 420x more rare than 1 Bitcoin. We are the premiere store of wealth on the Solana Blockchain.
