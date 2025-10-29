ราคาปัจจุบัน gooncoin วันนี้ คือ 0 USD ติดตามการอัปเดตราคา GOONCOIN เป็น USD แบบเรียลไทม์ ชาร์ตสด มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมง และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สำรวจแนวโน้มราคา GOONCOIN ได้อย่างง่ายดายที่ MEXC ตอนนี้ราคาปัจจุบัน gooncoin วันนี้ คือ 0 USD ติดตามการอัปเดตราคา GOONCOIN เป็น USD แบบเรียลไทม์ ชาร์ตสด มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมง และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สำรวจแนวโน้มราคา GOONCOIN ได้อย่างง่ายดายที่ MEXC ตอนนี้

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับ GOONCOIN

ข้อมูลราคา GOONCOIN

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ GOONCOIN

โทเคโนมิกส์ GOONCOIN

การคาดการณ์ราคา GOONCOIN

gooncoin โลโก้

gooncoin ราคา (GOONCOIN)

ไม่ได้ลิสต์

ราคาปัจจุบัน 1 GOONCOIN เป็น USD

--
----
+0.30%1D
gooncoin (GOONCOIN) กราฟราคาสด
อัปเดตหน้าล่าสุด: 2025-10-29 05:04:25 (UTC+8)

ข้อมูลราคา gooncoin (GOONCOIN) (USD)

ช่วงเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาใน 24 ชม.:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ต่ำสุด 24h
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
สูงสุด 24h

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0017408
$ 0.0017408$ 0.0017408

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-2.37%

+0.31%

+11.11%

+11.11%

ราคาเรียลไทม์ gooncoin (GOONCOIN) คือ -- ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา มีการเทรดGOONCOIN ระหว่างราคาต่ำสุด $ 0 และราคาสูงสุด $ 0 แสดงให้เห็นถึงความผันผวนของตลาด ราคาสูงสุดตลอดกาลของ GOONCOIN คือ $ 0.0017408 ขณะที่ราคาต่ำสุดตลอดกาลคือ $ 0

ในด้านผลการดำเนินงานระยะสั้น GOONCOIN มีการเปลี่ยนแปลง -2.37% ในชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา +0.31% ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมง และ +11.11% และในช่วง 7 วันที่ผ่านมา ข้อมูลนี้ช่วยให้คุณทราบภาพรวมอย่างรวดเร็วเกี่ยวกับแนวโน้มราคาล่าสุดและพลวัตของตลาดบน MEXC

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) ข้อมูลการตลาด

$ 17.40K
$ 17.40K$ 17.40K

--
----

$ 17.40K
$ 17.40K$ 17.40K

996.64M
996.64M 996.64M

996,635,539.354288
996,635,539.354288 996,635,539.354288

มูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันของ gooncoin คือ $ 17.40K โดยมีปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมงที่ -- อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ GOONCOIN คือ 996.64M โดยมีอุปทานรวมที่ 996635539.354288 การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่ (FDV) คือ $ 17.40K

ประวัติราคา gooncoin (GOONCOIN) USD

ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา gooncoin เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา gooncoin เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา gooncoin เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา gooncoin เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0

ระยะเวลาเปลี่ยน (USD)เปลี่ยน (%)
วันนี้$ 0+0.31%
30 วัน$ 0-43.30%
60 วัน$ 0-96.68%
90 วัน$ 0--

อะไรคือ gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

The Rise of “Goon”: Word of the Year

Every year, language evolves in ways that reflect society’s cultural trends, digital landscapes, and shared experiences. In 2025, one word has undeniably risen above all others: goon. Declared the most popular and used word of the year, “goon” has taken on a life of its own, transforming from a simple term into a viral cultural phenomenon. Its versatility, humorous undertones, and adaptability have made it a staple of online expression, particularly through the explosive rise of “gooning.”

Daily Usage and Narratives Around the Word Unlike fleeting internet slang that trends for a few weeks, “goon” has established itself as a daily part of conversations. People casually slip it into text messages, captions, and comments, often to describe someone being silly, overly invested in something, or simply vibing in a ridiculous way. The narratives around “gooning” are fluid and flexible—sometimes playful, sometimes satirical, and often used to exaggerate behavior in a way that feels universally relatable. This adaptability has been central to its staying power.

The Social Media Explosion “Gooning” has spread across all major social platforms, but it has particularly flourished on TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok, creators have built entire trends and skits around the word, using it as both a punchline and an identity. Whether it’s a teenager joking about “gooning” too hard over a video game, or a comedic skit portraying a “goon mindset,” the word’s humorous charm makes content instantly shareable. Instagram memes and reels often use the term in captions and overlays, amplifying its visibility and embedding it into the digital zeitgeist. The sheer volume of “goon” content ensures that even casual users encounter it daily, further fueling its popularity.

Virality and Meme Culture The viral nature of “gooning” is tied directly to meme culture. The word is short, punchy, and adaptable—perfect qualities for rapid online circulation. Memes using “goon” thrive because they can be absurd, self-deprecating, or layered with irony, aligning with the internet’s evolving humor style. The spread of these memes across platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord has created a reinforcing cycle: the more people see “goon,” the more they use it, and the more it embeds itself into mainstream conversation. In essence, “gooning” became viral not through a single event, but through the cumulative momentum of countless micro-trends.

Cultural Symbolism of “Goon” What makes “goon” particularly fascinating is its symbolic role in digital culture. It represents a break from seriousness—a way to acknowledge absurdity in everyday life. Calling someone a “goon” or admitting to “gooning” is not meant as an insult but as a badge of comedic self-awareness. In a world often oversaturated with polished influencer content and curated perfection, “goon” stands out as refreshingly raw and unfiltered. It embraces the ridiculous, allowing people to laugh at themselves and their obsessions.

Conclusion The rise of “goon” and the viral phenomenon of “gooning” illustrate how language adapts to the rhythms of online culture. What began as slang has now become a defining word of the year, shaping how people communicate, joke, and even self-identify. Its omnipresence across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond proves that “goon” is not just a passing trend but a cultural marker of this digital moment. In 2025, to goon is to belong to a shared narrative of humor, irony, and viral creativity—and it shows no sign of slowing down.

MEXC คือศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้มากกว่า 10 ล้านคนทั่วโลก ได้รับการยกย่องว่าเป็นการแลกเปลี่ยนที่มีการเลือกโทเค็นที่มากที่สุด การแสดงรายการโทเค็นที่รวดเร็วที่สุด และค่าธรรมเนียมการซื้อขายที่ต่ำที่สุดในตลาด เข้าร่วม MEXC ทันทีเพื่อสัมผัสกับสภาพคล่องชั้นยอดและค่าธรรมเนียมที่มีการแข่งขันสูงที่สุดในตลาด!

การคาดการณ์ราคา gooncoin (USD)

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) จะมีค่า USD เป็นเท่าใดในวันพรุ่งนี้ สัปดาห์หน้า หรือเดือนหน้า? สินทรัพย์ gooncoin (GOONCOIN) ของคุณจะมีมูลค่าเท่าใดในปี 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 หรือแม้แต่ 10 หรือ 20 ปีข้างหน้า? ใช้เครื่องมือคาดการณ์ราคาของเราเพื่อสำรวจการคาดการณ์ทั้งในระยะสั้นและระยะยาวสำหรับ gooncoin

ตรวจสอบ การคาดการณ์ราคา gooncoin ตอนนี้!

GOONCOIN เป็นสกุลเงินท้องถิ่น

โทเคโนมิกส์ gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

การทำความเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ gooncoin (GOONCOIN) จะทำให้เข้าใจลึกซึ้งถึงมูลค่าในระยะยาวและศักยภาพในการเติบโตได้ลึกซึ้งยิ่งขึ้น ตั้งแต่การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นไปจนถึงการจัดการอุปทานโทเคโนมิกส์เผยให้เห็นโครงสร้างหลักของเศรษฐกิจของโครงการ เรียนรู้เกี่ยวกับ GOONCOINโทเคโนมิกส์อันครอบคลุมของโทเค็น ตอนนี้!

ผู้คนยังถาม: คำถามอื่นๆเกี่ยวกับ gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

วันนี้ gooncoin (GOONCOIN) มีมูลค่าเท่าใด?
ราคาปัจจุบัน GOONCOIN เป็นUSD คือ 0 USD อัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์ด้วยข้อมูลตลาดล่าสุด
ราคาปัจจุบัน GOONCOIN เป็น USD คือเท่าใด?
ราคาปัจจุบันของ GOONCOIN เป็น USD คือ $ 0 ลองใช้ ตัวแปลง MEXC เพื่อการแปลงโทเค็นที่แม่นยำ
มูลค่าตลาดของ gooncoin คือเท่าใด?
มูลค่าตลาดของ GOONCOIN คือ $ 17.40K USD มูลค่าตลาด = ราคาปัจจุบัน × อุปทานหมุนเวียน บ่งบอกถึงมูลค่าตลาดรวมและอันดับของโทเค็น
อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ GOONCOIN คือเท่าใด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ GOONCOIN คือ 996.64M USD
ราคาสูงสุดตลอดกาล (ATH) ของ GOONCOIN คือเท่าใด?
GOONCOIN ถึงราคา ATH ที่ 0.0017408 USD.
ราคาต่ำสุดตลอดกาล (ATL) ของ GOONCOIN คือเท่าไร?
GOONCOIN ถึงราคา ATL ที่ 0 USD
ปริมาณการเทรดของ GOONCOIN คือเท่าใด?
ปริมาณการเทรดปัจจุบัน 24 ชั่วโมงของ GOONCOIN คือ -- USD
ปีนี้ GOONCOIN จะสูงขึ้นอีกไหม?
GOONCOIN อาจสูงขึ้นในปีนี้ ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาวะตลาดและการพัฒนาโครงการ ตรวจสอบการคาดการณ์ราคา GOONCOIN เพื่อการวิเคราะห์เชิงลึกยิ่งขึ้น
อัปเดตหน้าล่าสุด: 2025-10-29 05:04:25 (UTC+8)

อัปเดตอุตสาหกรรมที่สำคัญ gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

เวลา (UTC+8)ประเภทข้อมูล
10-27 16:29:31อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
มูลค่าตลาดหมุนเวียนของ ZEC ใกล้แตะ 6 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ทำสถิติสูงสุดใหม่ตลอดกาล
10-26 23:17:37อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
บิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวขึ้นเหนือ $113,000 อีเธอเรียมทะลุ $4,000
10-26 19:10:22อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ด้วยแรงผลักดันจาก "PING" ที่กำลังเป็นไวรัล ปริมาณธุรกรรมและที่อยู่การซื้อขายของ x402 พุ่งสูงขึ้นหลายสิบเท่า
10-25 15:47:08อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ข้อมูล: ที่อยู่ที่ถือครอง ETH ระหว่าง 100 ถึง 10,000 ETH สะสม ETH ได้ 218,000 ETH ในช่วงสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
10-25 13:34:16อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ปริมาณธุรกรรมรายสัปดาห์ของ x402 Protocol เพิ่มขึ้น 492.63% เมื่อเทียบกับสัปดาห์ก่อน
10-25 06:10:28อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ข้อมูล: จำนวน Bitcoin ที่ตื่นขึ้นหลังจากไม่มีการเคลื่อนไหวมากกว่า 7 ปีได้ทำสถิติสูงสุดตลอดกาลใหม่ในปีนี้

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

