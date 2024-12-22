GOON Price (GOON)
The live price of GOON (GOON) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 669.60K USD. GOON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GOON Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.60K USD
- GOON price change within the day is -8.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of GOON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GOON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GOON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GOON to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-57.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-54.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GOON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
-8.37%
-39.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PolyGOONs aims to be the social layer of the Polygon AggLayer community, serving as an evangelist for all things Polygon. $GOON was the first token to reach a critical mass and graduate on the newly launched wen.markets on June 6, 2024. It quickly gained attention due to its distinctive mascot, the GOON, a playful take on the word 'Polygon.'
