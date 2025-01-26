Gold Token Price (GLDT)
The live price of Gold Token (GLDT) today is 0.873081 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GLDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gold Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.35K USD
- Gold Token price change within the day is +1.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Gold Token to USD was $ +0.01366302.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gold Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gold Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gold Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01366302
|+1.59%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gold Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.67%
+1.59%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The GLDT token is a digital asset that combines the stability of gold with the liquidity of digital currency. With GDLT, you can store your wealth in gold while using it for everyday purchases – whether its buying coffee or making larger transactions – seamlessly bridging the gap between gold and digital payments. GLDT stands for “Gold Token”, being a fungible token backed by GLD NFTs. GLD NFTs are NFTs that represent irrefutable ownership of physical gold bars. 1 GLDT represents exactly 0.01g of gold. GLD NFTs can be swapped at a ratio of 1g for 100 GLDTs, whereby the GLD NFTs get locked in the smart contract and the corresponding GLDTs get minted. GLDT is launched and governed by the Gold DAO, a real-world asset (RWA) project that tokenizes physical gold bars into Gold tokens and gold-backed stablecoins.
