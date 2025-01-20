Generative Market eXplorer Price (AIGMX)
The live price of Generative Market eXplorer (AIGMX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 104.21K USD. AIGMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Generative Market eXplorer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.45K USD
- Generative Market eXplorer price change within the day is -21.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 970.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AIGMX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIGMX price information.
During today, the price change of Generative Market eXplorer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Generative Market eXplorer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Generative Market eXplorer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Generative Market eXplorer to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-21.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Generative Market eXplorer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.32%
-21.09%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Generative Market eXplorer (AIGMX) is an AI-driven agent providing real-time signals and analysis of high-volume traders' on-chain perpetual trading activities, significantly impacting market trends. It empowers users to make informed decisions, anticipate market shifts, and achieve financial goals. AIGMX aims to be the leading AI platform for decentralized trading signals and insights across various exchanges.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AIGMX to AUD
A$--
|1 AIGMX to GBP
￡--
|1 AIGMX to EUR
€--
|1 AIGMX to USD
$--
|1 AIGMX to MYR
RM--
|1 AIGMX to TRY
₺--
|1 AIGMX to JPY
¥--
|1 AIGMX to RUB
₽--
|1 AIGMX to INR
₹--
|1 AIGMX to IDR
Rp--
|1 AIGMX to PHP
₱--
|1 AIGMX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AIGMX to BRL
R$--
|1 AIGMX to CAD
C$--
|1 AIGMX to BDT
৳--
|1 AIGMX to NGN
₦--
|1 AIGMX to UAH
₴--
|1 AIGMX to VES
Bs--
|1 AIGMX to PKR
Rs--
|1 AIGMX to KZT
₸--
|1 AIGMX to THB
฿--
|1 AIGMX to TWD
NT$--
|1 AIGMX to CHF
Fr--
|1 AIGMX to HKD
HK$--
|1 AIGMX to MAD
.د.م--