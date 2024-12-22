FRUG Price (FRUG)
The live price of FRUG (FRUG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 139.61K USD. FRUG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FRUG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.58K USD
- FRUG price change within the day is -4.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 981.45M USD
During today, the price change of FRUG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FRUG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FRUG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FRUG to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-75.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-77.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FRUG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.27%
-4.48%
-43.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FRUG is a meme coin born from the frustration of repeated rug pulls in the crypto space. Created by artist Besol, FRUG represents resilience, persistence, and the collective spirit of a community tired of being scammed. The character, inspired by Lurch from the Addams Family, embodies an unshakable frog that’s seen it all—laid-back, emotionless, and indifferent. FRUG aims to combine memes and art in a unique way, involving the community at every step. There is no formal team or roadmap; just an artist and a passionate community driving the project forward. FRUG’s evolution is transparent, with community members actively shaping its direction, making it a refreshing addition to the meme coin universe.
