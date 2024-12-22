Feathercoin Price (FTC)
The live price of Feathercoin (FTC) today is 0.00771077 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.19M USD. FTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Feathercoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.75 USD
- Feathercoin price change within the day is +32.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 283.71M USD
During today, the price change of Feathercoin to USD was $ +0.0018741.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Feathercoin to USD was $ -0.0036718100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Feathercoin to USD was $ -0.0028032465.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Feathercoin to USD was $ -0.001184503252026223.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0018741
|+32.11%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0036718100
|-47.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0028032465
|-36.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001184503252026223
|-13.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Feathercoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
+32.11%
-16.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Feathercoin (FTC or ₣) is an open source cryptocurrency, published under the license of MIT / X11.1, based on the Litecoin protocol. On 16 April 2013 Feathercoin successfully forked from Litecoin by the creation of its genesis block. As a cryptocurrency, creation and transfer of coins is based on an open source cryptographic protocol (the blockchain) and is not managed by any central authority. The hashing algorithm chosen for Feathercoin was the Proof-of-Work NeoScrypt, which had premiered on Phoenixcoin. NeoScrypt is 25% more memory intense, which makes it less feasible to create ASICs for it. The main programmer is Peter Bushnell, at the time running the information technology for the Brasenose College of Oxford University. He explained his motivation for developing the coin in an interview with Vitalik Buterin. One month after launching Feathercoin, Peter Bushnell left his job as head of IT at the Brasenose College of Oxford University and lived off his Litecoin savings. Feathercoin was launched on 16th April 2013 and as developed by Peter Bushnell. It was forked from Litecoin, with the aim of making Feathercoin what Litecoin was supposed to be: a faster, more secure, and stable version of Bitcoin. The consensus mechanism is based on the Proof of Work (PoW) concept. The Feathercoin network runs on the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm, making it much easier and faster to mine. Feathercoin enjoyed rapid adoption by users soon after its launch, gaining immense popularity, and establishing itself as a worthy contender in a BTC/LTC dominated market. Feathercoin can be mined using either processors (CPUs) or graphics cards (GPUs). Due to the hashing algorithm of FTC, it cannot be mined with an ASIC card. Mining software is available for download at their official site. Wallets for FTC can be found over at their official website, including both desktop and mobile wallets.. While the paper money you are used to carrying around is (or can be) stored in a physical wallet, cryptocurrencies, like all digital currencies, have to be stored in a software-based digital wallet. Although you will find links to feathercoin wallets throughout the web, the only safe way to know that you're downloading the latest and correct version is by scrolling to the bottom of the coin's official home page and selecting the button for your particular operating system. Feathercoin wallets are available for Android, Linux, macOS and Windows platforms.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FTC to AUD
A$0.0122601243
|1 FTC to GBP
￡0.0060915083
|1 FTC to EUR
€0.0073252315
|1 FTC to USD
$0.00771077
|1 FTC to MYR
RM0.034698465
|1 FTC to TRY
₺0.2713419963
|1 FTC to JPY
¥1.2062728588
|1 FTC to RUB
₽0.7937466638
|1 FTC to INR
₹0.6549528038
|1 FTC to IDR
Rp124.3672406531
|1 FTC to PHP
₱0.4536245991
|1 FTC to EGP
￡E.0.3923239776
|1 FTC to BRL
R$0.0468814816
|1 FTC to CAD
C$0.0110264011
|1 FTC to BDT
৳0.9176587377
|1 FTC to NGN
₦11.9176890043
|1 FTC to UAH
₴0.3220788629
|1 FTC to VES
Bs0.39324927
|1 FTC to PKR
Rs2.1376567671
|1 FTC to KZT
₸4.0328098177
|1 FTC to THB
฿0.2630143647
|1 FTC to TWD
NT$0.2516024251
|1 FTC to CHF
Fr0.0068625853
|1 FTC to HKD
HK$0.0599126829
|1 FTC to MAD
.د.م0.0772619154