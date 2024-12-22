Fabs Price (FABS)
The live price of Fabs (FABS) today is 0.0039937 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 211.28K USD. FABS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fabs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 199.69 USD
- Fabs price change within the day is +17.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 52.90M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FABS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FABS price information.
During today, the price change of Fabs to USD was $ +0.000601.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fabs to USD was $ +0.0020355086.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fabs to USD was $ +0.0008614199.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fabs to USD was $ -0.000940489796249063.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000601
|+17.71%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0020355086
|+50.97%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0008614199
|+21.57%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000940489796249063
|-19.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fabs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+17.71%
-4.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FABS is a memecoin launched on LUKSO. The cryptocurrency was created as a tribute to Fabian Vogelsteller, who was the original author of the ERC20 token standard while at the ETHEREUM foundation and who has created his own blockchain with LUKSO. The project aims to capitalize on the popularity of meme coins, and strives to establish itself as one of the top meme-based cryptocurrencies on the LUKSO blockchain. FABS appeals to the cryptocurrency community by instituting a no-tax policy and being up-front about its lack of utility, keeping things pure and simple as a memecoin and tribute to the founder of LUKSO.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FABS to AUD
A$0.006349983
|1 FABS to GBP
￡0.003155023
|1 FABS to EUR
€0.003794015
|1 FABS to USD
$0.0039937
|1 FABS to MYR
RM0.01797165
|1 FABS to TRY
₺0.140538303
|1 FABS to JPY
¥0.624774428
|1 FABS to RUB
₽0.411111478
|1 FABS to INR
₹0.339224878
|1 FABS to IDR
Rp64.414507111
|1 FABS to PHP
₱0.234949371
|1 FABS to EGP
￡E.0.203199456
|1 FABS to BRL
R$0.024281696
|1 FABS to CAD
C$0.005710991
|1 FABS to BDT
৳0.475290237
|1 FABS to NGN
₦6.172622783
|1 FABS to UAH
₴0.166816849
|1 FABS to VES
Bs0.2036787
|1 FABS to PKR
Rs1.107173451
|1 FABS to KZT
₸2.088745037
|1 FABS to THB
฿0.136225107
|1 FABS to TWD
NT$0.130314431
|1 FABS to CHF
Fr0.003554393
|1 FABS to HKD
HK$0.031031049
|1 FABS to MAD
.د.م0.040016874