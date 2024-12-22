EURC Price (EURC)
The live price of EURC (EURC) today is 1.04 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 89.66M USD. EURC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EURC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.47M USD
- EURC price change within the day is -0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 86.11M USD
During today, the price change of EURC to USD was $ -0.000439055595977.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EURC to USD was $ -0.0112664240.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EURC to USD was $ -0.0395222880.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EURC to USD was $ -0.0786400246611894.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000439055595977
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0112664240
|-1.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0395222880
|-3.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0786400246611894
|-7.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of EURC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.04%
-1.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Euro Coin is a stablecoin issued by Circle under the same reserve model as USD Coin (USDC). It is designed to be stable and 100% backed by euros held in euro denominated banking accounts. An Euro Coin (EUROC) will be redeemable 1:1 for the euro currency.
|1 EURC to AUD
A$1.6536
|1 EURC to GBP
￡0.8216
|1 EURC to EUR
€0.988
|1 EURC to USD
$1.04
|1 EURC to MYR
RM4.68
|1 EURC to TRY
₺36.5976
|1 EURC to JPY
¥162.6976
|1 EURC to RUB
₽107.0576
|1 EURC to INR
₹88.3376
|1 EURC to IDR
Rp16,774.1912
|1 EURC to PHP
₱61.1832
|1 EURC to EGP
￡E.52.9152
|1 EURC to BRL
R$6.3232
|1 EURC to CAD
C$1.4872
|1 EURC to BDT
৳123.7704
|1 EURC to NGN
₦1,607.4136
|1 EURC to UAH
₴43.4408
|1 EURC to VES
Bs53.04
|1 EURC to PKR
Rs288.3192
|1 EURC to KZT
₸543.9304
|1 EURC to THB
฿35.4744
|1 EURC to TWD
NT$33.9352
|1 EURC to CHF
Fr0.9256
|1 EURC to HKD
HK$8.0808
|1 EURC to MAD
.د.م10.4208