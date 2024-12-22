Crodie Price (CRODIE)
The live price of Crodie (CRODIE) today is 0.00043817 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CRODIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crodie Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.62K USD
- Crodie price change within the day is -7.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Crodie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crodie to USD was $ -0.0002375646.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crodie to USD was $ -0.0002821888.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crodie to USD was $ -0.0008560271993366838.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002375646
|-54.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002821888
|-64.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0008560271993366838
|-66.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of Crodie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.49%
-7.34%
-31.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
For All The Cats. $CRODIE
