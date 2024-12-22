Cope Price (COPE)
The live price of Cope (COPE) today is 0.01793891 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 346.78K USD. COPE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cope Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.98K USD
- Cope price change within the day is +4.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.36M USD
Get real-time price updates of the COPE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COPE price information.
During today, the price change of Cope to USD was $ +0.00075619.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cope to USD was $ +0.0120279871.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cope to USD was $ +0.0079699940.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cope to USD was $ +0.0083137743808404.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00075619
|+4.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0120279871
|+67.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0079699940
|+44.43%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0083137743808404
|+86.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cope: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
+4.40%
-17.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
COPE is a project that has two phases. Phase 1 of COPE involves seeking to ascertain and evaluate trader weaknesses and failings retrospectively based on trader calls made about crypto markets and provide reporting on this for self analysis. Top Call Makers are evaluated based on their call accuracy which along with other parameters results in a COPE score given to them. The top 100 Call Makers are embraced within a COPE index ranking them by their COPE score. Once a consistent list of the top 100 has been generated with the monthly 'reformation' kicking out, introducing new Top Call Makers into the index it provides a narrative for a new type of investment product based on top trader calls as measured using a reliable and accurate mechanism, which leads to phase 2.
