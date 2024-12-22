CLever Price (CLEV)
The live price of CLever (CLEV) today is 15.12 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.68M USD. CLEV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CLever Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.86K USD
- CLever price change within the day is +3.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 111.28K USD
Get real-time price updates of the CLEV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLEV price information.
During today, the price change of CLever to USD was $ +0.524849.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CLever to USD was $ +31.0692155760.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CLever to USD was $ +32.2777617120.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CLever to USD was $ +9.59291061872258.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.524849
|+3.60%
|30 Days
|$ +31.0692155760
|+205.48%
|60 Days
|$ +32.2777617120
|+213.48%
|90 Days
|$ +9.59291061872258
|+173.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of CLever: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.58%
+3.60%
-13.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
1. What is CLever? CLever gives CVX holders a continuous, automated way to harvest bribes and rewards AND allows users to claim their future bribes and rewards today. 2. Why use CLever? ● Automate the process of earning yield with CVX: locking, voting, collecting bribes, even re-locking in Convex as needed! ● Claim your future yields today! You can even swap them to CVX and re-deposit them to earn even more yields. ● Your future yield “loan” is non liquidating, low risk, and has certainty in funding costs 3. How does it work? Users lock their CVX and can immediately claim 50% of their future yields as clevCVX, for zero cost. Users can swap clevCVX for CVX using either the Curve liquidity pool or the clevCVX Furnace. For users that want to create leverage, they may re-deposit their CVX to claim and swap even more, looping as much as they wish to a maximum of ~2X their initial CVX deposit. All CVX locked with CLever will itself be vote-locked with Convex and used to vote for maximum bribe income, with all bribes swapped to CVX and claimable as more clevCVX. 4. What is CLever Token(CLEV)? CLEV will be a CVX producing #RealYield machine — vote-locked CLEV tokens will earn at least 75% of the CLever platform’s fee revenue (the rest goes to the treasury for growth & opex, final % TBA) and they will also boost your yield in the clevCVX-CVX LP. These LP rewards will create a powerful incentive for users to deposit their CVX into the liquidity pool, which in turn will enable instant swapping from clevCVX to CVX and thus allow future-yield-claimoors to take leverage! LPs earn yields on their fully liquid CVX and borrowers lever up their bribe income.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CLEV to AUD
A$24.0408
|1 CLEV to GBP
￡11.9448
|1 CLEV to EUR
€14.364
|1 CLEV to USD
$15.12
|1 CLEV to MYR
RM68.04
|1 CLEV to TRY
₺532.0728
|1 CLEV to JPY
¥2,365.3728
|1 CLEV to RUB
₽1,556.4528
|1 CLEV to INR
₹1,284.2928
|1 CLEV to IDR
Rp243,870.9336
|1 CLEV to PHP
₱889.5096
|1 CLEV to EGP
￡E.769.3056
|1 CLEV to BRL
R$91.9296
|1 CLEV to CAD
C$21.6216
|1 CLEV to BDT
৳1,799.4312
|1 CLEV to NGN
₦23,369.3208
|1 CLEV to UAH
₴631.5624
|1 CLEV to VES
Bs771.12
|1 CLEV to PKR
Rs4,191.7176
|1 CLEV to KZT
₸7,907.9112
|1 CLEV to THB
฿515.7432
|1 CLEV to TWD
NT$493.3656
|1 CLEV to CHF
Fr13.4568
|1 CLEV to HKD
HK$117.4824
|1 CLEV to MAD
.د.م151.5024