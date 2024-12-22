Civfund Stone Price (0NE)
The live price of Civfund Stone (0NE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 363.34K USD. 0NE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Civfund Stone Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 223.09 USD
- Civfund Stone price change within the day is -4.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 977.21T USD
Get real-time price updates of the 0NE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 0NE price information.
During today, the price change of Civfund Stone to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Civfund Stone to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Civfund Stone to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Civfund Stone to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-34.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Civfund Stone: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
-4.21%
-16.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Stone (#0NE) is Civilization’s ($CIV) utility token. Beyond purchasing the token on the open market, it can be yielded by farmers and stakers via CivFarm. Current utility includes: • Shared ownership of Civilization's intellectual property • Currency to buy Civilization game credits, once available • Donate to charity, as directed by the community • Trade on CivTrade • Farm on CivFarm • Buy Civilization Utility NFTs • Purchase items from civstore.com • Provide liquidity • Invest in marketing & development Additional utility can be proposed at any time by anyone in the community and will be approved by DAO consensus. The same process can amend existing utility. Civilization designed 0NE to be deflationary, demonstrated by the tokenomics-shaping transfer tax and buy-and-burn policies the community has in place.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 0NE to AUD
A$--
|1 0NE to GBP
￡--
|1 0NE to EUR
€--
|1 0NE to USD
$--
|1 0NE to MYR
RM--
|1 0NE to TRY
₺--
|1 0NE to JPY
¥--
|1 0NE to RUB
₽--
|1 0NE to INR
₹--
|1 0NE to IDR
Rp--
|1 0NE to PHP
₱--
|1 0NE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 0NE to BRL
R$--
|1 0NE to CAD
C$--
|1 0NE to BDT
৳--
|1 0NE to NGN
₦--
|1 0NE to UAH
₴--
|1 0NE to VES
Bs--
|1 0NE to PKR
Rs--
|1 0NE to KZT
₸--
|1 0NE to THB
฿--
|1 0NE to TWD
NT$--
|1 0NE to CHF
Fr--
|1 0NE to HKD
HK$--
|1 0NE to MAD
.د.م--