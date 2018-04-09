CIPHER Price (CPR)
The live price of CIPHER (CPR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CPR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CIPHER Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.85K USD
- CIPHER price change within the day is +5.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CPR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CPR price information.
During today, the price change of CIPHER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CIPHER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CIPHER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CIPHER to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+55.97%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-46.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CIPHER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.17%
+5.69%
+144.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cipher (CPR) is a utility token. The project started on 09/04/2018. Our team is based in India, United Kingdom and New Zealand. Our vision and aim is to create transparency, accountability and safest business. All users/ customers/investors/traders can participate with the project. Cipher is a digital asset that represents partial ownership of the company. It is similar to owning share/stock of the company. We are creating business apps to grow and we build best digital applications that function, that are understandable and usable. Cipher mobile apps offer better personalized content activity, faster, interactive, easy to maintain, high scalability, secured data and provides real time application access. Our aim is to create a unified ecosystem business without conducting an ICO or IEO. It is purely NON ICO business model. We target to distribute the Cipher token when a person utilizes our service or program or trade. Cipher transactions are truly efficient, transparent, and tradeable. Our Technique and management skills are to create a safe and easy-to-adapt tokenization in our business and easy use of our services or programs.
