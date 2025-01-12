cig Price (CIG)
The live price of cig (CIG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.72K USD. CIG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key cig Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.20 USD
- cig price change within the day is +0.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 997.89M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CIG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CIG price information.
During today, the price change of cig to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of cig to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of cig to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of cig to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-89.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of cig: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.70%
+0.98%
-17.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
cig ($cig) represents the global smoking culture in form of a token launched on the Solana blockchain. With $cig, holders become a part of a global movement that consists of more than 1 billion smokers. Smoking has long been intertwined with sovereignty and the timeless appeal of iconic figures. By participating in $cigi, both smokers and ex-smokers can embrace a longlived tradition through the Solana ecosystem.
