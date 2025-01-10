CHADAI Price (CHADAI)
The live price of CHADAI (CHADAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.00K USD. CHADAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CHADAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 199.19 USD
- CHADAI price change within the day is -3.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.74M USD
During today, the price change of CHADAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CHADAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CHADAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CHADAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CHADAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.13%
-3.55%
-53.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ChadAI is a cutting-edge AI agent designed to capture the essence of a true "Chad" trader—a confident, bold, and unapologetic persona revered in the world of high-stakes trading and cryptocurrency. Built on the robust ai16z framework, ChadAI blends state-of-the-art technology with a unique personality to deliver an engaging and relatable experience for crypto enthusiasts, traders, and community members alike. At its heart, ChadAI represents more than just an AI agent—it’s a movement. Inspired by the audacious mindset of successful traders, ChadAI channels a fearless approach to speculative markets, encouraging its users to embrace calculated risks and big rewards. The AI mirrors the behavior of those who dive into opportunities with confidence, balancing high-risk decision-making with sharp intellect and strategic thinking. This persona is designed not only to entertain but also to resonate with a growing audience in the fast-paced world of crypto. ChadAI’s development focuses on four key areas: personality refinement, interaction, community engagement, and ecosystem growth. Its personality is a work in progress, evolving to reflect the traits of successful traders in crypto, such as decisiveness, resilience, and a touch of swagger. Interaction with other AI agents is another priority, as ChadAI is designed to learn, collaborate, and even compete with other digital personalities in real time, creating dynamic and unpredictable experiences for its audience.
