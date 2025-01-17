cCOP Price (CCOP)
The live price of cCOP (CCOP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 99.16K USD. CCOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key cCOP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.52K USD
- cCOP price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 429.11M USD
During today, the price change of cCOP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of cCOP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of cCOP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of cCOP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of cCOP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
-0.01%
+0.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The cCOP is a Mento stablecoin launched by a community initiative from Celo Colombia DAO that tracks the value of the Colombian Peso. The launch of cCOP not only reflects a direct connection to the Colombian Peso, but also symbolizes the community’s commitment to empowering Colombian users and fueling economic growth through decentralized technology. Similar to all other Mento stablecoins cCOP is fully smart contract based, overcollateralized, transparent, and governed by the community.
