Cartesi Price (CTSI)
The live price of Cartesi (CTSI) today is 0.150857 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 126.73M USD. CTSI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cartesi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.61M USD
- Cartesi price change within the day is -4.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 841.67M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CTSI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CTSI price information.
During today, the price change of Cartesi to USD was $ -0.0077346999610476.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cartesi to USD was $ -0.0056211430.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cartesi to USD was $ +0.0123383979.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cartesi to USD was $ +0.01292527901525696.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0077346999610476
|-4.87%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0056211430
|-3.72%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0123383979
|+8.18%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01292527901525696
|+9.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cartesi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.74%
-4.87%
-23.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
About Cartesi (CTSI) Cartesi is an application-specific rollups execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as layer 2 (on top of Ethereum) or as layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups. What Makes Cartesi Unique and Key Highlights Cartesi is an application-specific rollup execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. DApps are deployed on their own customizable application-specific rollup chains; DApps don't compete with each other in Cartesi’s ecosystem for scarce blockspace; Provides Ethereum or L2’s with orders of magnitude more computational capacity; Developers can code decentralized logic with their favorite libraries, compilers and other time-tested open source components; DApps preserve the strong security guarantees and censorship resistance of the underlying blockchain; Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as a layer 2 (on top of Ethereum), as a layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups; Cartesi Rollups opens up the design space for more expressive and computationally intensive blockchain applications. The Cartesi Team The most important asset for The Cartesi Foundation is an ecosystem of contributors, each with a team of strong professionals, researchers and engineers extremely excited to create and implement cutting edge solutions in the blockchain space. Cartesi’s core contributors come from high profile backgrounds with real-world experience at top companies such as Microsoft Research, and PhDs from top universities like ETH Zurich and Princeton. To read about the Cartesi Foundation's story and see the full lineup of contributors, visit the About page. What Can CTSI Be Used For? The token for Cartesi, CTSI, has been designed to intermediate protocol governance and to provide additional convenience and timeliness to Cartesi DApps. CTSI’s primary function is governance for the Cartesi ecosystem. Cartesi Foundation's decentralized ecosystem will use CTSI as a way for community members to signal approval or disapproval of community programs originating from Cartesi Improvement Proposals (CIPs). The first will be to govern the Cartesi Community Grant Program and ecosystem. The community grant program will fund new DApps built on Cartesi Rollups, public goods or retroactively fund successful projects in the Cartesi ecosystem. As the Cartesi Foundation becomes more and more decentralized, CTSI will be used in several aspects of governing the future ecosystem, network, and DAOs. CTSI will also play an increasingly important role in terms of convenience and timeliness for DApps through Noether. Noether is a proof-of-stake solution for race-condition problems in financially incentivized blockchain interactions. In other words, node runners and stakers participating in Nother are financially rewarded for timely executing future Cartesi Ecosystem services, such as the decentralized sequencer, automatic execution vouchers, liquidity providers, and validator claims. Noether also plays a role in Cartesi's governance. CTSI holders willing to participate in governance voting must first have their tokens delegated to a pool in the PoS system.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CTSI to AUD
A$0.23986263
|1 CTSI to GBP
￡0.11917703
|1 CTSI to EUR
€0.14331415
|1 CTSI to USD
$0.150857
|1 CTSI to MYR
RM0.6788565
|1 CTSI to TRY
₺5.30865783
|1 CTSI to JPY
¥23.60006908
|1 CTSI to RUB
₽15.52921958
|1 CTSI to INR
₹12.81379358
|1 CTSI to IDR
Rp2,433.17707871
|1 CTSI to PHP
₱8.87491731
|1 CTSI to EGP
￡E.7.67560416
|1 CTSI to BRL
R$0.91721056
|1 CTSI to CAD
C$0.21572551
|1 CTSI to BDT
৳17.95349157
|1 CTSI to NGN
₦233.16307063
|1 CTSI to UAH
₴6.30129689
|1 CTSI to VES
Bs7.693707
|1 CTSI to PKR
Rs41.82208611
|1 CTSI to KZT
₸78.89971957
|1 CTSI to THB
฿5.14573227
|1 CTSI to TWD
NT$4.92246391
|1 CTSI to CHF
Fr0.13426273
|1 CTSI to HKD
HK$1.17215889
|1 CTSI to MAD
.د.م1.51158714