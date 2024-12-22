BWED Price (BWED)
The live price of BWED (BWED) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 486.51K USD. BWED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BWED Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.70K USD
- BWED price change within the day is -12.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 961.85M USD
During today, the price change of BWED to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BWED to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BWED to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BWED to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-48.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BWED: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.68%
-12.25%
-33.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BWED is a community-driven memecoin project that aims to bring humor and creativity to the Web3 space through a unique, multi-faceted ecosystem. Centered around a slice of bread mascot, $BWED combines tokenomics with interactive utilities including gaming, 3D avatars, NFTs, merchandise, and collectibles. This ecosystem is designed to foster organic community growth and engagement by offering holders the opportunity to participate in games, earn rewards, create and trade custom digital assets, and take part in collaborative events. $BWED’s purpose is to redefine the memecoin experience by blending entertainment with value, making it more than just a coin but a vibrant digital community.
