BUSD Price (BUSD)
The live price of BUSD (BUSD) today is 0.999523 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 68.19M USD. BUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 114.65K USD
- BUSD price change within the day is +0.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 68.22M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BUSD price information.
During today, the price change of BUSD to USD was $ +0.00587312.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BUSD to USD was $ +0.0008661866.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BUSD to USD was $ +0.0044087960.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BUSD to USD was $ +0.0120842731958847.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00587312
|+0.59%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0008661866
|+0.09%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0044087960
|+0.44%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0120842731958847
|+1.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of BUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
+0.59%
+0.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BUSD to AUD
A$1.58924157
|1 BUSD to GBP
￡0.78962317
|1 BUSD to EUR
€0.94954685
|1 BUSD to USD
$0.999523
|1 BUSD to MYR
RM4.4978535
|1 BUSD to TRY
₺35.17321437
|1 BUSD to JPY
¥156.36537812
|1 BUSD to RUB
₽102.89089762
|1 BUSD to INR
₹84.89948362
|1 BUSD to IDR
Rp16,121.33645269
|1 BUSD to PHP
₱58.80193809
|1 BUSD to EGP
￡E.50.85573024
|1 BUSD to BRL
R$6.07709984
|1 BUSD to CAD
C$1.42931789
|1 BUSD to BDT
৳118.95323223
|1 BUSD to NGN
₦1,544.85275357
|1 BUSD to UAH
₴41.75007571
|1 BUSD to VES
Bs50.975673
|1 BUSD to PKR
Rs277.09776129
|1 BUSD to KZT
₸522.76052423
|1 BUSD to THB
฿34.09372953
|1 BUSD to TWD
NT$32.61443549
|1 BUSD to CHF
Fr0.88957547
|1 BUSD to HKD
HK$7.76629371
|1 BUSD to MAD
.د.م10.01522046