Bucket Token Price (BUT)
The live price of Bucket Token (BUT) today is 0.03179899 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.53M USD. BUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bucket Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 111.35K USD
- Bucket Token price change within the day is +4.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 520.00M USD
During today, the price change of Bucket Token to USD was $ +0.00138334.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bucket Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bucket Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bucket Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00138334
|+4.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bucket Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.42%
+4.55%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bucket Protocol is a next-generation Liquidity Layer on the Sui Network. It empowers users to mint the $BUCK stablecoin by locking various assets as collateral, while unlocking opportunities for yield generation and leveraged liquidity across the ecosystem. Within just one month of launch, Bucket has become a top 10 DeFi application on the Sui blockchain. Today, we manage over $110M in Total Value Locked (TVL), serving as a foundation to support Sui ecosystem sustainability. Our mission is to expand $BUCK’s use cases, strengthen the ecosystem, and boost Sui’s liquidity.
