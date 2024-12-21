BOSSU Price (BOSSU)
The live price of BOSSU (BOSSU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 712.34K USD. BOSSU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BOSSU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 123.02K USD
- BOSSU price change within the day is -4.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.89M USD
During today, the price change of BOSSU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BOSSU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BOSSU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BOSSU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BOSSU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.23%
-4.50%
-51.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BOSSU is an original character and AI agent created by Wawe Online, utilizing the Eliza framework by AI16Z DAO. It serves as an interactive digital companion and is building an entire ecosystem of interactive entertainment around the BOSSU IP and its token. BOSSU aims to provide a fresh and creative, interactive experience with a unique character across social media platforms and in real life through gamified experiences and merchandising.
