Bliffy ราคา (BLIFFY)
ราคาสดของ Bliffy (BLIFFY) วันนี้คือ 0 USD มีมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันอยู่ที่ $ 175.67K USD ราคา BLIFFY เป็น USD จะอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์
ผลการดำเนินงานตลาด Bliffy หลัก:
- ปริมาณการซื้อขาย 24 ชม. คือ -- USD
- Bliffyการเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาภายในวันนั้น -7.11%
- มีอุปทานหมุนเวียน 16.79B USD
รับการอัปเดตราคาแบบเรียลไทม์ของราคา BLIFFY เป็น USD บน MEXC ติดตามข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ตลาดล่าสุด สิ่งนี้ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการตัดสินใจซื้อขายอย่างชาญฉลาดในตลาดสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็ว MEXC คือแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับคุณเพื่อรับข้อมูลราคา BLIFFY ที่แม่นยำ
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Bliffy เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Bliffy เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Bliffy เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Bliffy เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ 0
|-7.11%
|30 วัน
|$ 0
|-24.09%
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
ค้นพบการวิเคราะห์ราคาล่าสุดของ Bliffy: ระดับต่ำและสูง 24 ชั่วโมง, ATH และการเปลี่ยนแปลงรายวัน:
-4.63%
-7.11%
-15.65%
เจาะลึกสถิติตลาด: มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณ 24 ชม. และอุปทาน:
BLIFFY is a community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain, serving as the playful yet purposeful entry point into the BLIFE Protocol's expansive Bitcoin-based Web3 ecosystem. Bliffy was created by the team behind Blife, a "Proof of Valuable Work" protocol backed by Animoca Brands that is driving Bitcoin innovation as a foundational Web3 ecosystem.The core team is composed of blockchain engineers, gaming experts, and community builders in the crypto space for the past decade. What Makes Bliffy Unique? Bliffy is more than just another meme coin. While it embraces humor and community culture, it’s helping users learn, earn, and engage with Web3 — especially experiences built in the Bitcoin Ecosystem. Bliffy’s uniqueness lies in: AI Agent Personality: An interactive AI mascot, acting as a playful guide to the BTC and the Blife ecosystem. Coinhunt & Gamified Engagement: Through Challenges, storytelling, and meme-driven tasks the community can earn rewards and learn about the story of BLIFFY, the robot that got lost in the city of Pumpopolis and is trying to go home to Bitcoin with scrambled memories. A burn-to-earn mechanism will soon allow $BLIFFY holders to convert their tokens into $BLIFE the token of the BLIFE protocol. Launched on the 9th of April 2025 with close to 80 % of the supply to the community, Bliffy is here to reward active participants in the Blife ecosystem (users having minted a Blife ID and on the leaderboard of the platform) were eligible to claim as well as partner communities. Coin Hunt details: To join, one must hold at least 42k $BLIFFY tokens throughout the entire event! During 5 weeks, players will have the opportunity to solve 5 enigmas and earn a share of rewards. Reward breakdown – 42M $BLIFE total rewards 1st enigma: All participants who solved it share 5% of the pool 2nd enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 10% 3rd enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 15% 4th enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 20% 5th enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 20% For the grand prize lottery 100 winners will share 30% of the pool. The more enigmas you solve, the more rewards you win! Solve enigmas, find tokens, and earn rewards in this interactive on-chain adventure! For more info: https://bliffy.ai/coin-hunt As of launch, BLIFFY is available on decentralized exchanges on the Solana blockchain, such as Jupiter and Raydium. Listings on centralized exchanges are planned as the ecosystem and community expand. $BLIFFY is a meme but also a game, a movement, and a financial experiment to see if we can use crypto, storytelling, and trust-building to create real value. Website: https://bliffy.ai/ - Learn the story of Bliffy Telegram: http://t.me/Bliffy_By_Blife
MEXC คือศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้มากกว่า 10 ล้านคนทั่วโลก ได้รับการยกย่องว่าเป็นการแลกเปลี่ยนที่มีการเลือกโทเค็นที่มากที่สุด การแสดงรายการโทเค็นที่รวดเร็วที่สุด และค่าธรรมเนียมการซื้อขายที่ต่ำที่สุดในตลาด เข้าร่วม MEXC ทันทีเพื่อสัมผัสกับสภาพคล่องชั้นยอดและค่าธรรมเนียมที่มีการแข่งขันสูงที่สุดในตลาด!
ราคาสกุลเงินดิจิทัลอาจมีความเสี่ยงทางการตลาดและความผันผวนของราคาสูง คุณควรลงทุนในโครงการและผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คุณคุ้นเคยและเข้าใจถึงความเสี่ยงที่เกี่ยวข้อง คุณควรพิจารณาประสบการณ์การลงทุน สถานะทางการเงิน วัตถุประสงค์ในการลงทุน และความสามารถในการรับความเสี่ยงอย่างรอบคอบ และปรึกษาที่ปรึกษาทางการเงินอิสระก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุนใดๆ เนื้อหานี้ไม่ควรตีความว่าเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน ผลการดำเนินงานในอดีตไม่สามารถบ่งชี้ผลการดำเนินงานในอนาคตได้อย่างน่าเชื่อถือ มูลค่าการลงทุนของคุณอาจเพิ่มขึ้นหรือลดลง และคุณอาจไม่ได้รับเงินที่ลงทุนไปคืน คุณเป็นผู้รับผิดชอบแต่เพียงผู้เดียวสำหรับการตัดสินใจลงทุนของคุณ MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการสูญเสียใด ๆ ที่คุณอาจประสบ สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมโปรดอ่านเงื่อนไขการใช้งานและคำเตือนความเสี่ยงของเรา โปรดทราบด้วยว่าข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องกับสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่กล่าวถึงข้างต้นซึ่งนำเสนอที่นี่ (เช่น ราคาสดปัจจุบัน) ขึ้นอยู่กับแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม ข้อมูลเหล่านี้จะถูกนำเสนอให้กับคุณบนพื้นฐาน "ตามที่เป็น" และเพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น โดยจะไม่มีการรับรองหรือการรับประกันใดๆ ทั้งสิ้น ลิงก์ที่ให้ไปยังเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามไม่ได้อยู่ภายใต้การควบคุมของ MEXC MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อความน่าเชื่อถือและความถูกต้องแม่นยำของไซต์บุคคลที่สามดังกล่าวและเนื้อหาของไซต์เหล่านั้น
|1 BLIFFY เป็น VND
₫--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น AUD
A$--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น GBP
￡--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น EUR
€--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น USD
$--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น MYR
RM--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น TRY
₺--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น JPY
¥--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น RUB
₽--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น INR
₹--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น IDR
Rp--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น KRW
₩--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น PHP
₱--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น EGP
￡E.--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น BRL
R$--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น CAD
C$--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น BDT
৳--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น NGN
₦--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น UAH
₴--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น VES
Bs--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น PKR
Rs--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น KZT
₸--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น THB
฿--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น TWD
NT$--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น AED
د.إ--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น CHF
Fr--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น HKD
HK$--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น MAD
.د.م--
|1 BLIFFY เป็น MXN
$--