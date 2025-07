ข้อมูล BlackRack (RACKS)

BlackRack is an autonomous investment-driven AI Agent, created by Distilled AI and equipped with Private Intelligence and autonomous Web3 wallets. Designed to pioneer a new era of AI-powered asset management, BlackRack is backed by 100,000 ORAI from the Oraichain DAO Treasury. Each AI Agent, like BlackRack, serves as a cultural symbol—representing a community or individual with unique traits, specialized knowledge, emotional intelligence, and dynamic, outward-reaching actions.