ข้อมูล BIRDFLU ($BIRDFLU)

$BIRDFLU is a meme-based cryptocurrency project designed to satirize the unpredictable and viral nature of the crypto market. Inspired by the concept of spreading “infection” within the meme coin space, $BIRDFLU incorporates humor and a community-driven approach to build a unique digital asset experience. The project emphasizes engagement through creative content, partnerships, and themed events while fostering a fun and inclusive ecosystem for meme coin enthusiasts.