BEATS on BASE Price (BEATS)
The live price of BEATS on BASE (BEATS) today is 0.00350874 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.73M USD. BEATS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BEATS on BASE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 234.82K USD
- BEATS on BASE price change within the day is -23.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 492.30M USD
During today, the price change of BEATS on BASE to USD was $ -0.001075558053863213.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BEATS on BASE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BEATS on BASE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BEATS on BASE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001075558053863213
|-23.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BEATS on BASE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.72%
-23.46%
-33.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Beats on Base is a vibrant and community-driven meme coin project, centering around Beats the Koala, an AI-powered character who injects charm and innovation into the crypto scene. The project uniquely combines engaging, fun music videos and dynamic user-generated AI content, providing a platform for creativity and interaction. Through a set of accessible and interactive tools, community members are invited to participate in building a lively and playful brand. This isn't just another meme coin—it's a movement that leverages AI to blend technology, art, and entertainment, with a strong commitment to transparency and sustainable growth.
