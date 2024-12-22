Based ETH Price (BSDETH)
The live price of Based ETH (BSDETH) today is 3,408.5 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.96M USD. BSDETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Based ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.66M USD
- Based ETH price change within the day is -3.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.56K USD
During today, the price change of Based ETH to USD was $ -117.2139588301.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Based ETH to USD was $ +45.0842295000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Based ETH to USD was $ +981.5409731000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Based ETH to USD was $ +773.4743362310655.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -117.2139588301
|-3.32%
|30 Days
|$ +45.0842295000
|+1.32%
|60 Days
|$ +981.5409731000
|+28.80%
|90 Days
|$ +773.4743362310655
|+29.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of Based ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.83%
-3.32%
-13.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Based ETH is an RToken on the Base L2 whose mandate is to maintain an Ethereum-aligned Liquid Staking Token basket (with a preference for new LST providers) and to provide value to bsdETH holders through yield and diversification. About Reserve Protocol: Reserve is a free, permissionless platform to build, deploy and govern asset-backed currencies referred to as “RTokens.” RTokens are always 1:1 asset-backed, allowing for permissionless minting and redeeming onchain by users without the need for any middlemen. Overcollateralization is provided by RSR governance token stakers. Each RToken can have an entirely different governance system and is governed separately by ecosystem stakers. The Reserve protocol launched on Ethereum mainnet in October 2022, on Base L2 in October 2023, and completed its seventh audit in November 2023.
