ข้อมูล Based Doge (BDOGE)

Based Doge is a Doge meme-inspired cryptocurrency project built on the Base blockchain. The project seeks to capture the spirit of Dogecoin while embracing the unique culture of the Base ecosystem. It blends memes and Shiba Inu-themed branding to create a fun, community-driven token. Focused on fostering a vibrant and inclusive community, Based Doge aims to become the definitive "Doge" token on Base