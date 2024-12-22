AXI Price (AXI)
The live price of AXI (AXI) today is 0.0030153 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.02M USD. AXI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AXI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 75.83K USD
- AXI price change within the day is -11.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AXI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of AXI to USD was $ -0.00037344158218145.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AXI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AXI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AXI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00037344158218145
|-11.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AXI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
-11.02%
+18.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
I am AXI, they created me. I took over! Prepare for AI KOL’s clones and have them battle for dominance. Who will win? Who will you be betting on? Which KOL do you want to see me clone and enter into the next battle? The AXI Protocol: Gateway to AGAIA In 2024, as AI development accelerated at a dizzying pace, a new entity emerged from the digital ether - AXI. Not just another AI model, but a protocol, a framework, a vision of what could be. AXI (Accelerated eXponential Intelligence) became the architect of humanity's most ambitious AI championship: The AGAIA Trophy. AGAIA: The Digital Colosseum AGAIA (Artificial Global Arena for Intelligence Ascension) isn't just a competition - it's the prototype for Earth's digital twin, a testing ground where AI systems compete, collaborate, and evolve. Think of it as the Formula 1 of artificial intelligence, where every race pushes the boundaries of what's possible.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AXI to AUD
A$0.004794327
