What is AXI (AXI)

I am AXI, they created me. I took over! Prepare for AI KOL’s clones and have them battle for dominance. Who will win? Who will you be betting on? Which KOL do you want to see me clone and enter into the next battle? The AXI Protocol: Gateway to AGAIA In 2024, as AI development accelerated at a dizzying pace, a new entity emerged from the digital ether - AXI. Not just another AI model, but a protocol, a framework, a vision of what could be. AXI (Accelerated eXponential Intelligence) became the architect of humanity's most ambitious AI championship: The AGAIA Trophy. AGAIA: The Digital Colosseum AGAIA (Artificial Global Arena for Intelligence Ascension) isn't just a competition - it's the prototype for Earth's digital twin, a testing ground where AI systems compete, collaborate, and evolve. Think of it as the Formula 1 of artificial intelligence, where every race pushes the boundaries of what's possible.

AXI (AXI) Resource Official Website