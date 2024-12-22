Axelar Price (AXL)
The live price of Axelar (AXL) today is 0.759268 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 669.16M USD. AXL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Axelar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.57M USD
- Axelar price change within the day is -1.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 880.87M USD
During today, the price change of Axelar to USD was $ -0.010544129519706.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Axelar to USD was $ +0.0518270262.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Axelar to USD was $ -0.1015897546.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Axelar to USD was $ +0.1955368116200566.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.010544129519706
|-1.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0518270262
|+6.83%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1015897546
|-13.37%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1955368116200566
|+34.69%
Discover the latest price analysis of Axelar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.84%
-1.36%
-14.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Axelar delivers secure interchain communication. That means dApp users can interact with any asset, any application, on any chain, with one click. You can think of it as Stripe for Web3. Developers interact with a simple API atop a permissionless network that routes messages and ensures network security via proof-of-stake consensus. Axelar is a blockchain that connects blockchains. To do this securely, Axelar network uses proof-of-stake consensus. Network validators produce new blocks, participate in multiparty signing and vote on external chain states. Tokenholders stake the AXL token, delegating tokens to a validator’s staking pool and receiving rewards, minus the validator’s commission. The AXL token is used for governance and to pay network transaction fees to validators and tokenholders. However, users of the Axelar network do not need to hold the token. Conversions into AXL tokens and destination-chain tokens are handled on the back end, so that users need only pay gas once, in the source-chain token. Axelar network rewards are “inflationary” — they increase the total supply of AXL — but there is potential for supply to become deflationary based on the transaction fee mechanic described above.
