ARBUZ Price (ARBUZ)
The live price of ARBUZ (ARBUZ) today is 0.06122 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ARBUZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ARBUZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 630.55 USD
- ARBUZ price change within the day is +2.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ARBUZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARBUZ price information.
During today, the price change of ARBUZ to USD was $ +0.00168881.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ARBUZ to USD was $ -0.0159348803.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ARBUZ to USD was $ -0.0309051232.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ARBUZ to USD was $ -0.08414337247657213.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00168881
|+2.84%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0159348803
|-26.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0309051232
|-50.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.08414337247657213
|-57.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of ARBUZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+2.84%
-16.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Watermelon Festival inter-blockchain token
|1 ARBUZ to AUD
A$0.0991764
|1 ARBUZ to GBP
￡0.0495882
|1 ARBUZ to EUR
€0.0593834
|1 ARBUZ to USD
$0.06122
|1 ARBUZ to MYR
RM0.2748778
|1 ARBUZ to TRY
₺2.167188
|1 ARBUZ to JPY
¥9.6525574
|1 ARBUZ to RUB
₽6.2217886
|1 ARBUZ to INR
₹5.2753274
|1 ARBUZ to IDR
Rp1,003.6063968
|1 ARBUZ to PHP
₱3.61198
|1 ARBUZ to EGP
￡E.3.09161
|1 ARBUZ to BRL
R$0.3746664
|1 ARBUZ to CAD
C$0.0881568
|1 ARBUZ to BDT
৳7.5012866
|1 ARBUZ to NGN
₦95.3581086
|1 ARBUZ to UAH
₴2.6000134
|1 ARBUZ to VES
Bs3.24466
|1 ARBUZ to PKR
Rs17.1244584
|1 ARBUZ to KZT
₸32.4600684
|1 ARBUZ to THB
฿2.1231096
|1 ARBUZ to TWD
NT$2.0269942
|1 ARBUZ to CHF
Fr0.0557102
|1 ARBUZ to HKD
HK$0.4762916
|1 ARBUZ to MAD
.د.م0.6177098