Apraemio Price (APRA)
The live price of Apraemio (APRA) today is 0.171835 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. APRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Apraemio Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.30K USD
- Apraemio price change within the day is -3.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the APRA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate APRA price information.
During today, the price change of Apraemio to USD was $ -0.0053711135963859.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Apraemio to USD was $ -0.0343156213.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Apraemio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Apraemio to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0053711135963859
|-3.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0343156213
|-19.97%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Apraemio: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.43%
-3.03%
-10.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Apraemio is a new RWA web3 project which is looking to advance the asset backed tokens. Having secured a 30 year partnership with a gold mine in Mali, Apraemio has created a token which is backed by 50% of the output from the mine. The token itself is a utility token which allows holders access to make real world purchases across Europe including property, cars, and more. Apraemio looks to provide the crypto space with a hedge against crypto market volatility, for token holders to diversify their portfolios with physical gold reserves.
