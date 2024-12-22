Alchemix Price (ALCX)
The live price of Alchemix (ALCX) today is 19.7 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 47.16M USD. ALCX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Alchemix Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.28M USD
- Alchemix price change within the day is -1.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.39M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ALCX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ALCX price information.
During today, the price change of Alchemix to USD was $ -0.36750193923584.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alchemix to USD was $ -1.0269373600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alchemix to USD was $ +6.5085372200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alchemix to USD was $ +4.796037529284645.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.36750193923584
|-1.83%
|30 Days
|$ -1.0269373600
|-5.21%
|60 Days
|$ +6.5085372200
|+33.04%
|90 Days
|$ +4.796037529284645
|+32.18%
Discover the latest price analysis of Alchemix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
-1.83%
-25.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Alchemix token is the governance token for the Alchemix protocol.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ALCX to AUD
A$31.323
|1 ALCX to GBP
￡15.563
|1 ALCX to EUR
€18.715
|1 ALCX to USD
$19.7
|1 ALCX to MYR
RM88.65
|1 ALCX to TRY
₺693.243
|1 ALCX to JPY
¥3,081.868
|1 ALCX to RUB
₽2,027.918
|1 ALCX to INR
₹1,673.318
|1 ALCX to IDR
Rp317,741.891
|1 ALCX to PHP
₱1,158.951
|1 ALCX to EGP
￡E.1,002.336
|1 ALCX to BRL
R$119.776
|1 ALCX to CAD
C$28.171
|1 ALCX to BDT
৳2,344.497
|1 ALCX to NGN
₦30,448.123
|1 ALCX to UAH
₴822.869
|1 ALCX to VES
Bs1,004.7
|1 ALCX to PKR
Rs5,461.431
|1 ALCX to KZT
₸10,303.297
|1 ALCX to THB
฿671.967
|1 ALCX to TWD
NT$642.811
|1 ALCX to CHF
Fr17.533
|1 ALCX to HKD
HK$153.069
|1 ALCX to MAD
.د.م197.394